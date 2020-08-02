Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for InflaRx (IFRX)

In a report issued on July 31, Steven Seedhouse from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on InflaRx (IFRX – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 39.7% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

InflaRx has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.25.

The company has a one-year high of $9.70 and a one-year low of $2.17. Currently, InflaRx has an average volume of 961.2K.

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products includes IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.