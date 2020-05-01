Raymond James Sticks to Its Buy Rating for CyrusOne (CONE)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne (CONE – Research Report) today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wideopenwest, CenturyLink, and Verizon.

CyrusOne has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.17, an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

CyrusOne’s market cap is currently $8.07B and has a P/E ratio of 188.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.62.

CyrusOne, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers. The company was founded on July 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.