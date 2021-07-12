Raymond James Remains a Sell on Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Sell rating on Aon (AON – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $236.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 66.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aon with a $261.80 average price target.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.53 billion and net profit of $913 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.22 billion and had a net profit of $772 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

London-based Aon Plc is a global professional services firm that provides a range of financial risk-mitigation products, including insurance, pension administration, and health-insurance plans to its clients. Its five principal products and service revenue lines include: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.