Raymond James Remains a Buy on OneWater Marine (ONEW)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine (ONEW – Research Report), with a price target of $23.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Callaway Golf.

OneWater Marine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on OneWater Marine’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $190 million and net profit of $1.09 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $181 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.22 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

OneWater Marine, Inc. is an emerging growth company, which holds interests in OneWater LLC. It operates as a recreational boat retailer. The company was founded by Austin Singleton on April 3, 2019 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.