Raymond James Remains a Buy on NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NuVista Energy (NUVSF – Research Report), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.16, close to its 52-week high of $3.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVista Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.40, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on June 25, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NuVista Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $151 million and net profit of $15.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $127 million and had a GAAP net loss of $789 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NUVSF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NuVista Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves. The firm focuses on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was founded on April 7, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.