Raymond James Remains a Buy on Newmark Group (NMRK)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Newmark Group (NMRK – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.32.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Focus Financial Partners, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Newmark Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Newmark Group Inc. engages in the provision of estate services both owners and occupiers across the commercial real estate industry. It offers investor services including investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence and underwriting, and government-sponsored enterprise lending and loan servicing. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.