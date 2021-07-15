July 15, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Raymond James Remains a Buy on Galapagos (GLPG)

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Galapagos (GLPGResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.80, close to its 52-week low of $65.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 58.0% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Galapagos is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.39.

Galapagos’ market cap is currently $4.31B and has a P/E ratio of -15.60.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research and Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

