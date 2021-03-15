Raymond James Remains a Buy on AT&T (T)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on AT&T (T – Research Report) on March 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

AT&T has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.88.

Based on AT&T’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $45.69 billion and GAAP net loss of $13.88 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $46.82 billion and had a net profit of $2.39 billion.

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America and Xandr. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally. The WarnerMedia segment develops, produces and distributes feature films, television, gaming and other content over various physical and digital formats. The Latin America segment provides entertainment and wireless services outside of the U.S. The Xandar segment provides advertising services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.