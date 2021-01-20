Raymond James Remains a Buy on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF – Research Report) on November 5. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.7% and a 72.3% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Leggett & Platt, and Casey’s General.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.56, a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 25, Desjardins also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$51.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.06 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Alimentation Couche Tard has an average volume of 19.94K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ANCUF in relation to earlier this year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.