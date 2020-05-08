Raymond James Remains a Buy on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Advantage Oil & Gas (AAVVF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Paramount Resources.

Advantage Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.21, a 44.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$3.50 price target.

Based on Advantage Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.1 million and GAAP net loss of $1.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $70.86 million and had a net profit of $25.16 million.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploitation, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses on the development and delineation of Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress properties. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.