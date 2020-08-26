Raymond James Reiterates Their Hold Rating on Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Air Canada (ACDVF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.2% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $17.04 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $40.31 and a one-year low of $6.49. Currently, Air Canada has an average volume of 441.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACDVF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates flights in Canada, the USA, Latin America, Europe, Australia and Asia. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.