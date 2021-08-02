Raymond James Reiterates Their Buy Rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on June 29, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NYSE: NREF), with a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.69.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance with a $22.25 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 69.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Finance of America Companies, Broadmark Realty Capital, and ACRES Commercial Realty.

Based on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.05 million and net profit of $8.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.05 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.35 million.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.