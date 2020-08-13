August 13, 2020   Uncategorized   No comments

Raymond James Reiterates Outperform on Holly Energy Partners Shares

By George MacDonald

In a research report issued on Wednesday, Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins reiterated an Outperform rating on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP).

According to TipRanks.com, which measures analysts’ and bloggers’ success rate based on how their calls perform, analyst Justin Jenkins has a yearly average return of 1.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Jenkins has an 30.7% average return when recommending HEP, and is ranked #2118 out of 6877 analysts.

