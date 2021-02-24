Raymond James Reiterates a Hold Rating on Ehealth (EHTH)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters reiterated a Hold rating on Ehealth (EHTH – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.07, close to its 52-week low of $47.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 67.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Old Republic International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ehealth with a $72.60 average price target, a 25.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $63.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $151.66 and a one-year low of $47.84. Currently, Ehealth has an average volume of 1.22M.

eHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business segment. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The Individual, Family, and Small Business segment includes commissions earned from the sale of individual and family and small business health insurance plans and ancillary products sold to non-Medicare-eligible customers. The company was founded by Vipool Mohanlal Patel in November 14, 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.