Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

Raymond James analyst David Long reiterated a Buy rating on Level One Bancorp (LEVL – Research Report) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.50.

Level One Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00.

Level One Bancorp’s market cap is currently $126M and has a P/E ratio of 8.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LEVL in relation to earlier this year.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. offers commercial and consumer banking services. The firm offers deposit, lending, checking, savings, credit cards, commercial depository, industry expertise and e-services. It serves the healthcare, manufacturing and distribution, real estate, and professional service industries as well as municipal and educational entities. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in October 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.