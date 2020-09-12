Raymond James Reiterates a Buy Rating on Change Healthcare (CHNG)

The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.32, close to its 52-week high of $14.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 59.1% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Change Healthcare with a $17.56 average price target, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.93 and a one-year low of $6.18. Currently, Change Healthcare has an average volume of 4.28M.

Change Healthcare, Inc. operates as a healthcare technology company. It offers software, analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The firm’s products include ANSOS staff scheduling, HealthQx, hospital revenue cycle services, coding advisor, revenue performance advisor, and InterQual. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.