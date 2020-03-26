Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy (VET – Research Report), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Vermilion Energy with a $9.21 average price target, a 287.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Based on Vermilion Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $423 million and net profit of $1.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $413 million and had a net profit of $323 million.

Vermilion Energy, Inc.engages in the business of acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, United States of America, the Netherlands, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in January 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.