Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on New York Mortgage (NYMT – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

New York Mortgage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.47 and a one-year low of $0.98. Currently, New York Mortgage has an average volume of 4.13M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, invests and manages primarily mortgage-related assets and financial assets. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property, residential mortgage loans, non-Agency RMBS, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.