Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD – Research Report) on June 11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Goldman Sachs BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.25, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on August 11, Truist Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.50 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Goldman Sachs BDC has an average volume of 267K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of lending services. It provides financing for middle-market companies in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured debt, mezzanine debt and equity. It provides financing for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, leveraged buyouts, dividend recapitalization and restructuring with investment size ranging between USD 10-75 million. It invests in companies with EBITDA between USD 5-75 million