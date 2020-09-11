Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Hold rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 49.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Ruth’s Hospitality, and Cheesecake Factory.

Dave & Busters Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.43, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Based on Dave & Busters Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $160 million and GAAP net loss of $43.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $364 million and had a net profit of $42.44 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLAY in relation to earlier this year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.