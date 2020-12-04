Raymond James Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Chimera Investment (CIM)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report) on May 13. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimera Investment with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 5.4% upside. In a report issued on November 23, BTIG also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Chimera Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $440 million and net profit of $367 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $106 million.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.