Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Energy Recovery (ERII)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Energy Recovery (ERII – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Clean Energy Fuels, and Conocophillips.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Energy Recovery with a $9.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.07 and a one-year low of $6.11. Currently, Energy Recovery has an average volume of 252K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERII in relation to earlier this year.

Energy Recovery, Inc. engineers, designs, manufactures and supplies solutions for industrial fluid flow processes. It operates through Water; and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment represents the solutions sold for use in reverse osmosis desalination. The Oil & Gas segments refers t the solutions sold and licensed for use in hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing. The company was founded in April 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, CA.