Raymond James Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 53.5% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Amalgamated Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amalgamated Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.82 million and net profit of $10.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.21 million and had a net profit of $11.19 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking services. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, personal loans and lines of credit options. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.