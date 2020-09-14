Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY)

In a report released today, Buck Horne from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Weyerhaeuser (WY – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Weyerhaeuser with a $31.57 average price target, implying a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.58 and a one-year low of $13.10. Currently, Weyerhaeuser has an average volume of 5.23M.

Weyerhaeuser Co. engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands; Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR); and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products. The Real Estate & ENR segment deliver premiums to timber value by identifying and monetizing higher and better use lands and capturing the full value of surface and subsurface assets. The Wood Products segment delivers lumber, structural panels, engineered wood products and complementary building products for residential, multi-family, industrial and light commercial applications. The company was founded by Frederick Weyerhaeuser on January 18, 1900 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.