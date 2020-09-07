Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

In a report issued on August 26, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $36.89, close to its 52-week low of $36.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, HCA Healthcare, and UnitedHealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $42.00, representing a 13.1% upside. In a report issued on August 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Walgreens Boots Alliance’s market cap is currently $31.97B and has a P/E ratio of 44.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. engages in the provision of drug store services. The company operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment engages in pharmacy-led health and beauty retail businesses, which sells its products under brand names Walgreens and Duane Reade. The Retail Pharmacy International segment offers retail stores, which sells products of brands No7, Boots Pharmaceuticals, Botanics, Liz Earle, and Soap & Glory. The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment supplies medicines, other healthcare products and related services to pharmacies, doctors, health centers, and hospitals. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.