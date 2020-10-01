Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on CommScope Holding (COMM)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Hold rating on CommScope Holding (COMM – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CommScope Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.79, a 47.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on CommScope Holding’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and GAAP net loss of $321 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.57 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $334 million.

CommScope Holding Co., Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the Connectivity Solutions (CCS), and Mobility Solutions (CMS) segments. The CCS segment offers innovative fiber optic and copper cable and connectivity solutions for use in data centers and business enterprise, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. The CMS segment includes integral building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization products and services. The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.