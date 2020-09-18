Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

In a report released yesterday, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Banking System (COLB – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 34.8% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Columbia Banking System with a $32.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.40 and a one-year low of $19.11. Currently, Columbia Banking System has an average volume of 368.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of COLB in relation to earlier this year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.