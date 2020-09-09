Raymond James Maintains Their Hold Rating on BancorpSouth (BXS)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth (BXS – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BancorpSouth with a $24.00 average price target.

Based on BancorpSouth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $262 million and net profit of $61.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $226 million and had a net profit of $53.06 million.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management segments. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, MS.