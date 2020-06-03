Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax (HZO – Research Report), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.4% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marinemax with a $18.80 average price target, implying a -3.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 26, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Based on Marinemax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $308 million and net profit of $5.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $304 million and had a net profit of $5.3 million.

MarineMax, Inc. engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.