Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy (GBNXF – Research Report), with a price target of C$23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.75.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gibson Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.10, which is a 40.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, CIBC also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Gibson Energy’s market cap is currently $1.6B and has a P/E ratio of 10.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.21.

Gibson Energy, Inc. engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing. The Marketing segment involves in purchasing, selling, storing and optimizing of hydrocarbon products as part of supplying the Moose Jaw Facility and marketing its refined products, as well as part of supplying and driving volumes through the Company’s key infrastructure assets. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.