Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC – Research Report), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -10.3% and a 23.9% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Huntington Bancshares, and Commerce Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enterprise Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.00.

Based on Enterprise Financial Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $76.78 million and net profit of $12.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $61.57 million and had a net profit of $16.16 million.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans. The company was founded by Kevin C. Eichner, Fred H. Eller, and Ronald E. Henges on May 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.