Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on MEG Energy (MEGEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MEG Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $4.31, representing a 302.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $6.14 and a one-year low of $0.86. Currently, MEG Energy has an average volume of 32.97K.

MEG Energy Corp. is oil sands company, which engages in the development and production of in situ. It also operates oil recovery projects which utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage including Christina Lake, Summont, and May River Regional Project. It offers Steam-Assisted Gravity Drainage, eMSAGP, Cogeneration, and HI-Q Field Pilot technology. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner, and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.