Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF)

Raymond James analyst Daryl Swetlishoff maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co (WFTBF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Interfor, Norbord, and Domtar.

Currently, the analyst consensus on West Fraser Timber Co is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.48, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$85.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.99 and a one-year low of $15.00. Currently, West Fraser Timber Co has an average volume of 5,097.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is an integrated wood products company. Its products include lumber, wood chips, plywood, pulp and newsprint. Its products include Spruce-Pine-Fir, laminated veneer, and southern yellow pine lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, treated wood, pulp and paper. The firm operates through the following segments: Lumber, Panels, Pulp and Paper, and Intracompany Fibre Sales. The company was founded by Henry Holman Ketcham Jr., Samuel Kendall Ketcham, and William Peters Ketcham in 1955 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.