Raymond James Maintains a Buy Rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on SiTime Corporation (SITM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 45.0% success rate. Caso covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Monolithic Power, and Microchip.

SiTime Corporation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.80.

SiTime Corp. engages in developing, designing and selling silicon timing systems solutions. Its products include precision super-TCXOs, super-TCXOs, 32 kHz XO solutions, 32 kHz TCXOs, 1 Hz to 1 MHz XO/TCXOs, µPower oscillators, low power, low jitter, differential, and high-temp oscillators, AEC-Q100 automotive and clock generators. The company was founded by Markus Lutz and Aaron Partridge in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.