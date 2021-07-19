Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Plexus (PLXS)

In a report released today, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Plexus (PLXS – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 49.7% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, Motorola Solutions, and Palo Alto Networks.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.25.

Plexus’ market cap is currently $2.45B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.42.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLXS in relation to earlier this year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.