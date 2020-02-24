February 24, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLF)

By Jason Carr

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Inter Pipeline (IPPLFResearch Report) today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 53.7% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Cenovus Energy, Gibson Energy, and Imperial Oil.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Pipeline with a $17.47 average price target, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, CIBC also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Inter Pipeline’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $60.5 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $109 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. is a midstream oil and natural gas company, which engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Transportation, Conventional Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing, Bulk Liquid Storage, and Corporate.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019