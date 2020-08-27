Raymond James Keeps Their Hold Rating on Hope Bancorp (HOPE)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Hope Bancorp (HOPE – Research Report) on July 31. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.44, close to its 52-week low of $7.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 37.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Hope Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

Hope Bancorp’s market cap is currently $1.04B and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.68.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HOPE in relation to earlier this year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.