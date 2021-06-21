Raymond James Keeps Their Buy Rating on Roxgold (ROGFF)

In a report issued on June 18, Craig Stanley from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report), with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.61.

Stanley has an average return of 22.2% when recommending Roxgold.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #1269 out of 7552 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Roxgold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.04.

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.63 million and net profit of $4.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.05 million and had a net profit of $864K.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.