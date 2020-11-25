Raymond James Keeps a Sell Rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock reiterated a Sell rating on Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $58.99, close to its 52-week high of $63.29.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $63.69.

The company has a one-year high of $63.29 and a one-year low of $13.46. Currently, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average volume of 2.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DKS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, John Edward Hayes, the SVP & GC of DKS sold 5,000 shares for a total of $306,150.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.