Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Wideopenwest (WOW)

In a report issued on June 22, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wideopenwest (WOW – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.44, close to its 52-week high of $18.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 57.8% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wideopenwest is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.33.

The company has a one-year high of $18.33 and a one-year low of $4.72. Currently, Wideopenwest has an average volume of 328.2K.

WideOpenWest, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.