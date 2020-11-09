Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Transenterix (TRXC)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Hold rating on Transenterix (TRXC – Research Report) on November 5. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 59.7% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

The the analyst consensus on Transenterix is currently a Hold rating.

The company has a one-year high of $4.42 and a one-year low of $0.28. Currently, Transenterix has an average volume of 2.51M.

TransEnterix, Inc. is a medical device company. It focuses on commercialization of Senhance System, that digitizes laparoscopic minimally invasive surgery. It offers the Senhance Surgical Robotic System, which offers robotic surgery for laparoscopic abdominal and pelvic surgery, as well as limited thoracic operations excluding cardiac and vascular surgery, and the SurgiBot System which refers to the a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. The company was founded by William N. Starling in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.