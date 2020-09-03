Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on The Toro Company (TTC)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on The Toro Company (TTC – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 51.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, WW Grainger, and GMS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Toro Company is a Hold with an average price target of $80.00, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $84.26 and a one-year low of $52.07. Currently, The Toro Company has an average volume of 531.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TTC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Gary Lee Ellis, a Director at TTC sold 9,244 shares for a total of $628,962.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Toro Co. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products. The Residential segment consists of walk power mowers, riding mowers, snow throwers, replacement parts, and home solutions products, including trimmers, blowers, blower-vacuums, and underground, hose, and hose-end retail irrigation products sold in Australia and New Zealand. The company was founded by John Samuel Clapper and Henry Clay McCartney on July 10, 1914 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.