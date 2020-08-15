Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Chimera Investment (CIM)

In a report issued on August 5, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.83, close to its 52-week low of $6.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 58.4% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

Chimera Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Based on Chimera Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $54.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $78.67 million and had a net profit of $58.76 million.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.