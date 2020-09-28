Raymond James Keeps a Hold Rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma (AERI – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.03, close to its 52-week low of $10.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.9% and a 40.1% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a one-year high of $26.26 and a one-year low of $10.22. Currently, Aerie Pharma has an average volume of 701K.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L. Epstein, Casey C. Kopczynski, Thomas J. van Haarlem, and Eric J. Toone on June 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.