Raymond James Keeps a Buy Rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 29.5% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freehold Royalties, Birchcliff Energy, and Kelt Exploration.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PrairieSky Royalty with a $13.15 average price target, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$18.00 price target.

Based on PrairieSky Royalty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.54 million.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.