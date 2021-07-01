Raymond James Believes Spartan Delta (Other OTC: DALXF) Won’t Stop Here

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Spartan Delta (DALXF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.60, close to its 52-week high of $4.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 42.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Headwater Exploration, and Crescent Point Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Spartan Delta with a $6.17 average price target, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.00 price target.

Based on Spartan Delta’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $71.07 million and net profit of $59.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $418K and had a GAAP net loss of $4.82 million.

