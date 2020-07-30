Raymond James Believes Roxgold (Other OTC: ROGFF) Still Has Room to Grow

Raymond James analyst Craig Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold (ROGFF – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.17, close to its 52-week high of $1.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanley is ranked #2288 out of 6831 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Roxgold with a $1.54 average price target, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.25 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Roxgold’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.05 million and net profit of $864K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.82 million and had a net profit of $962K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ROGFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Roxgold, Inc. is an exploration and development company. It engages in the acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties and gold projects. The company holds interest in Yaramoko and Solna Projects. Roxgold was founded on November 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.