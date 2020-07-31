Raymond James Believes PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic (PCH – Research Report), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.17, close to its 52-week high of $45.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.1% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

PotlatchDeltic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.50, a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.42 and a one-year low of $22.40. Currently, PotlatchDeltic has an average volume of 481.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Resource, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Resource segment includes planting and harvesting trees, building and maintaining roads, hunting leases, recreation permits, biomass production and carbon sequestration. The Wood Products segment produces and trades lumber, plywood and residuals. The Real Estate segment markets and sells land holdings. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.