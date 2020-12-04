Raymond James Believes NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NYSE: NREF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on June 15, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.20, close to its 52-week high of $19.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Broadmark Realty Capital, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, representing a 7.2% upside. In a report issued on September 15, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $19.50 and a one-year low of $6.34. Currently, NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an average volume of 44.03K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NREF in relation to earlier this year.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc is a real estate investment trust. It provides structured financing solutions by investing in mid-sized multifamily, storage and select-service and extended-stay hospitality properties.