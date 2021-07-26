Raymond James Believes Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST – Research Report), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.65, close to its 52-week high of $17.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 69.5% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and Farmers National Banc Oh.

Limestone Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Based on Limestone Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.07 million and net profit of $3.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.04 million and had a net profit of $1.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LMST in relation to earlier this year.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.